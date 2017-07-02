Rescue calf, wallaby "ripped apart" in wild dog attacks

Snugglebuns' was mauled to death by wild dogs. CREDIT: Facebook.

AUTHORITIES have urged residents to report wild dog attacks following several recent deadly attacks on native and farm animals, east of Lismore.

Taylor French asked for community help to locate her missing rescue calf, Snugglebuns, only to report this week she had found his body in the Tregeagle area.

"Unfortunately his body has been found and it appeared he was a victim of a wild dog attack," she said on June 27.

"We buried the little guy and the creature has returned overnight to dig him up."

Ms French warned others on the Lismore Information Exchange thread to secure their pets at night, stating wild dogs were "a problem in our area".

Other residents reported two koalas were killed, a wallaby was "ripped apart" at Chilcotts Grass, and a foal were also lost to "heartless" wild dogs in the area.

Department of Primary Industries said residents should report attacks to North Coast Local Land Services, National Parks and Wildlife, local councils, Wild Dog Scan and check the Pest Smart website for information.

Wild Dog Scan records show 'howling' was reported in Tregeagle on June 25 and scats were reported on June 26.

Screen shot of the interactive Feral Scan website which tracks wild dogs and wild dog attacks.

"Wild Dog Scan will help monitor and track where those animals are and that information feeds back to National Parks and Wildlife and Local Land Services," the spokesperson said.

"The DPI website also has information on our wild dog strategy, which requires a lot of people to work together.

"Authorities can help land owners with managing wild dogs using strategic control methods."

The DPI website lists 1080 Poisoning, bait stations, aerial baiting, trapping, fencing and livestock guarding animals such as llamas and donkeys as potential control methods.

Wild Dog reported on the Feral Scan website in February, 2017. Credit: Feral Scan/NSW DPI.

Shooting may be effective in situations where wild dogs are known to be in the area.

A shooter may be able to 'howl up' the wild dog or dispatch an animal that has established a regular pattern of visiting a particular paddock

The DPI website states individual dogs or dog packs, wild or domestic creating a nuisance within a town or village are the responsibility of the local government.