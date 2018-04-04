Menu
Login
Sport

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.
Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton
by Bill North

RACING: Snitz is in tip-top shape ahead of the $500,000 Country Championship Final (1400m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Ladbrokes currently has the Northern Rivers Country Championship Qualifer winner at $6.50 behind Don't Give A Damn ($4.20) and Suncraze ($4.20) in the betting ahead of this morning's barrier draw.

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd streaks clear to win the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz, trained by Matt Dunn, at Clarence River Jockey Club.
Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd streaks clear to win the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz, trained by Matt Dunn, at Clarence River Jockey Club. Bruce Thomas

The three-year-old gelding had his final gallop at Matthew Dunn's Murwillumbah stables yesterday morning and connections "couldn't be happier”.

"He worked as good as he's ever worked, he looks a treat, just hope for a good barrier,” stable foreman Danny Wheeler said.

"We couldn't ask anything more of him. He looks better now than he did when we won here and everything's going according to plan.”

Snitz breaks free to win the Country Championships qualifier from Ferniehirst during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.
Snitz breaks free to win the Country Championships qualifier from Ferniehirst during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

Wheeler was trackside at Grafton yesterday to see Lauderdale ($2.45 fav), who had frustrated the stable in his most recent outings, stretch out to win the Prestige Wedding and Event Hire Class 2 Handicap (1700m).

"We thought today let's change it up a little bit.

"He gets back in behind them and really pulls and the kid had a bit of trouble with him the other day, so we thought let's go the front on him,” Wheeler said.

FROM THE FRONT: Clayton Gallagher rides Lauderdale to win the Class 2 Hcp at Grafton.
FROM THE FRONT: Clayton Gallagher rides Lauderdale to win the Class 2 Hcp at Grafton. Adam Hourigan

"He's not a bad horse, it's just that things haven't been going his way. It was better today when he was able to roll in front.

"(The distance) was a bit of a question mark because he hasn't been tried past 15. He might run 2000 yet, especially ridden that way.”

"(Clayton) made amends for the other day, and good on him because he's just come to us from out west and he'll make a really good jockey up with us.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Tash Sultana is the Bluesfest star we love on Spotify

ON STAGE: Tash Sultana plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Who do we listen to online across the Northern Rivers? Find out here

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Lower Clarence Magpies forward Dalton Shaw carts the ball into the Casino Cougars defensive line.

EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Local Partners