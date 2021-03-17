Sneak peek inside Ballina supermarket’s $2.5M refit

The results of a $2.5 million upgrade to transform Ritchies Supa IGA Ballina to become SUPA VALU Ballina will be on show at the official opening.

Ballina Mayor, Cr David Wright, will cut the ribbon and declare the store open at the ceremonies which commence from 7.40am Wednesday, March 17.

There will be giveaways and special deals including rewarding 10 local sporting groups and organisations with $500 gift cards.

And shoppers who spend $30 in store and fill out an entry form also have the chance to drive away if they win a brand new MG ZS car valued at over $25,000.

While the store has been trading throughout the months-long refit, staff said the customers were amazingly loyal and resilient as they kept shopping during the renovation.

According to Ritchies Queensland and Northern NSW state manager Peter Lee, the customers have been fantastic.

"The location of the baked beans changed 12 times during the renovation and customers were so patient," he said.

GREAT CUSTOMERS: "We moved the baked beans 12 times and customers were very patient during the $2,5M transformation as SUPA VALU Ballina," Queensland and Northern NSW Manager Peter Lee said. Photo: Alison Paterson

"The store has a brand-new look, we have 3,000 sqm of retail space better reconfigured, with wide aisles and large signage and we have a 'bargain alley' as well."

Mr Lee said the store has 75 staff which will be bolstered up to 100.

FRESH & FABULOUS: Store manager Jamie Kealy, with produce manager Renee Winsor-Dimon and staff member Steve Denison are thrilled about refit. Photo: Alison Paterson

"We stock many local products such as Brookfarm, Ballina Honey, Sunshine Sugar, Norco and bananas and mushrooms from local farmers," Mr Lee said.

""And if any local producers would like to become involved, they should call and ask for store manager Richard Kealy."

SUSHI SPECIALS: Sophie Cameron loves her work in the special sushi area. Photo: Alison Paterson

As he walked around the massive retail space, Mr Kealy said the best thing, apart from the quality and prices, was the staff.

With 15 years in the business, Mr Kealy said his team were wonderful and an incredible key to the store's success.

BUTCHER BOYS: Meat manager, Jeff Refrew and Senior butcher Jeff Nullineux, reckon they have the best quality and value meat in town at the newly transformed SUPA VALUE Ballina. Alison Paterson

"We have our own in-house bakers who create wonderful bread, cakes and treats," he said.

"Our friendly butchers produce fantastic cuts and our sushi team do a marvellous job as do our great deli team and fantastic fresh produce team."

BEAUT BAKERS Bakery manager Deborah (right) with baker Troy show some of their sensational goods made in-store. They estimate they bake up to 100 dozen loaves of bread daily. Photo: Alison Paterson

Mr Kealy said the store uses local suppliers and providers wherever they can.

"We have and always will have a local first mentality and will continue to source local wherever possible," he said.

"With the support of four local Ballina businesses and a total of 12 tradies, we have invested back into our local community."

GREAT DELI: In the SUPA VALUE Ballina, Jade loves working in the deli. Next to her is Carlo, the Metcash deli supervisor. Photo: Alison Paterson

SUPA VALUE is located at 44 Bangalow Street, Ballina.