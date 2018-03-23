Menu
Login
News

Snakeskin, crystals used in bizarre burial ritual: police

Liana Turner
by

A NIMBIN duo have faced court accused of concealing the death of Christopher Watt before burying him in a bizarre ritual.

Police allege Timothy Goodchild, 45, wrapped Mr Watt's body in a sheet, placed a snake skin around his head and crystals on his eyes before burying him on a Tuntable Falls property.

Mr Goodchild and Mr Watt's daughter, 40-year-old Urshla Vedda, appeared without lawyers before Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Police allege the duo - who have two children together - failed to report the death of Mr Watt, who had terminal pancreatic cancer.

According to court documents, Mr Watt's brother Martyn and his wife visited Ms Vedda's Nimbin home and found a note on the fridge stating: "caught blue bus at 1.07pm".

Police believe this was the time Mr Watt passed away on February 24, but Ms Vedda allegedly said her father was visiting friends. His body was recovered from a Tuntable Falls property, near Nightcap National Park, three days after his alleged death.

In court, the accused reaffirmed their not guilty pleas and did not heed Magistrate David Heilpern's suggestion to seek legal aid.

"I think in this situation I have to represent myself," Mr Goodchild said.

"I'm looking for a proper, just hearing."

Ms Vedda has pleaded not guilty to failing to report a death, knowingly making a false or misleading statement and resisting or hindering police. Mr Goodchild has pleaded not guilty to failing to report a death and burying human remains without authorisation

The duo will face a hearing on May 31.

Topics:  burial court editors picks ritual

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

NSW risks grinding to halt on Tuesday as thousands of families scramble to arrange care for their children while childcare workers strike for better pay.

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

COUNTRY: Singer Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

Local Partners