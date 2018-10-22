Snake owner bitten by eastern brown

SNAKE BITE: Runnymede resident Trinity Stockdale was bitten by a brown snake. Trinity is pictured with her pet snake, 'Fluffy'.

RUNNYMEDE resident Trinity Stockdale is thanking her lucky stars after making a full recovery from an eastern brown snake bite on the weekend.

On Friday, October 19 at approximately 8pm, Ms Stockdale stepped outside to get something from her patio.

"I stepped outside and straight on to a baby eastern brown snake," she said.

Putting her fears to the side, Ms Stockdale went straight into action after the strike.

"I went back inside and told my son I had been bitten, I phoned 000 and got out the compression bandage," she said.

Ambulance officers transported Ms Stockdale to Kingaroy Hospital and she stayed there until Saturday afternoon while she recovered and multiple blood tests were taken.

"The ambulance officers were brilliant, same with the staff at Kingaroy hospital," she said.

Ms Stockdale was concerned the baby brown snake would still be under the house somewhere.

"The mother must have dropped the eggs off around here somewhere," Ms Stockdale said.

"We have birds around here, birds attract mice and snakes feed on mice."

The Runnymede resident warned South Burnett residents to be prepared this snake season.

"Shoes are a must if you are outside and always have a compression bandage handy," she said.

The owner of a coastal carpet python, 'Fluffy', Ms Stockdale said she knew how lucky she was that it was only a baby brown snake.

"Luckily this time it was just a dry bite, there was no venom," she said.

"I'll buy myself a lotto ticket and some new undies."