A python has been snapped in a Palmerston suburb with a proper poultry paunch after making a meal out of the family mallard. Picture: Darwin Snake Catchers
Pets & Animals

Snake goes out for a duck ... but he’s happy

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
10th Jan 2020 3:47 PM
KARAMA residents were left saying "What the duck?" after a snake slipped in and made a meal of their mallard.

Darwin Snake Catchers were called to a Karama property where a water python had eaten a pet duck.

The snake was caught and released into nearby Holmes Jungle Nature Park.

Darwin Snake Catchers director Luke Allen said it was common for snakes to chow down on pet poultry.

"Within 24 hours we had another two cases of it," he said.

"It happens every week, it can be a snake in a small bird cage or in a large, patio-style aviary."

Mr Allen offered advice to minimise the risk of snakes slipping into bird enclosures.

"Keep your birds and aviary enclosures as clean as possible to stop rodents coming in," he said.

"And then, secondly, actually reinforce your bird cages and chook and duck enclosures with a smaller gauge fence to stop snakes penetrating into the enclosure."

