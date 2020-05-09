Menu
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020
Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

