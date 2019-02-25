Menu
Login
Spy cracks it at the state of some rubbish bins.
Spy cracks it at the state of some rubbish bins.
News

Smelly rubbish disease risk

by SPY
25th Feb 2019 7:00 AM

DISGRACEFUL is one of the kindest words truckies have used to describe acts by others who leave rubbish overflowing at rest area bins.

Some of the other descriptions can't be published such in a family publication as Big Rigs but you get the drift.

During my travels through New South Wales and southern Queensland recently, I came across scores of rest areas at which the public bins were overflowing.

That included bottles, some smashed resulting in lots of broken glass, rotting fruit, food scraps and lots of other material.

Some were infested with maggots or attracted flies or big rats.

During a stop for a call of nature at one rest area public toilet, beside the Sydney to Canberra Highway, a kombi van pulled up and the tourists emptied their rubbish into a bin.

Most of it was takeaway food scraps which dropped onto the ground.

The chances of picking up some disease near such a bin would have been high.

A truckie who told one lot of people they should at least place rubbish inside the public bin, got a mouthful.

There is a genuine shortage of rest areas around Oz with truckie- friendly facilities so these grubs who leave rubbish only add to the angst for our drivers.

disease editors picks risk rubish truckies
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News "THE risk to the public was extreme. The police played an important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit."

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.