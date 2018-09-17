Smelly bag leads to cannabis bust

A 20-year-old Gulliver man was charged with two counts of possession of the drugs and three counts for the paraphernalia.

A 20-year-old Gulliver man was charged with two counts of possession of the drugs and three counts for the paraphernalia.

POLICE have seized more than 1kg of marijuana after receiving a tip-off from a hotel concierge.

Townsville police Sergeant Michelle Sawtell said an 18-year-old Douglas man checked his bags in with the concierge on Wednesday.

Cannabis and drug related material seized from Gulliver address

She said a "a smell emanating from the bags" prompted the concierge to call police.

A subsequent search found more than 200g of cannabis allegedly stashed in the bag.

Sgt Sawtell said a small amount of amphetamines was allegedly found on the man.

Cannabis and drug related material seized from Gulliver address

She said the bust led to a search warrant being executed at a Gulliver address on Thursday, when a further 820g of cannabis, more amphetamines and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found.

"That's a pretty decent quantity of drugs, worth a fair amount," Sgt Sawtell said.

She said a 20-year-old Gulliver man was charged with two counts of possession of the drugs and three counts for the paraphernalia.

He is due to appear in court on October 4.