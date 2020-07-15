Sleuths uncover tennis’ new power couple

Two poolside pictures have sent social media detectives into overdrive with tennis fans certain they’ve discovered a secret relationship.

Two poolside pictures have sent social media detectives into overdrive with tennis fans certain they’ve discovered a secret relationship.

Social media detectives have been hard at work during the coronavirus lockdown and it looks like they may have uncovered the latest sporting power couple.

Several images posted on Instagram by tennis stars Stan Wawrinka and Garbine Muguruza have provided all the fuel on the fire for fans.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The pair each posted a picture of themselves enjoying a hit together on the court towards the end of June.

"Hot and humid with Mugu," Wawrinka wrote.

"Making Stan The Man sweat for it," Muguruza wrote.

But it was two separate poolside images of the pair that sent social media sleuths into action with many believing it proves they're in a secret relationship.

Muguruza posted an image of herself laying poolside earlier in the week with fans linking it's likeliness to an image posted by Wawrinka from late in June.

Still with me? The images reportedly show off enough evidence that the pair are relaxing by the same pool for social media detectives. With one highlighting the areas which looked remarkably similar.

1) dark edging tiles, lighter surround

2) infinity edge

3) rolling hills, mountains in the distance



Coincidence? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CZMJRSh6dN — Peetah Pan 🐝 (@i_am_peterpan_) July 12, 2020

Wawrinka split with tennis player Donna Vekic recently after a four-year relationship. If the secret romance is confirmed they would join the links of Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina and Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta as tennis power couples.

There has been no official confirmation of a relationship between the multi Grand Slam winning superstars.

Originally published as Sleuths uncover tennis' new power couple

Garbi Muguruza and Stan Wawrinka: the couple I didn’t know I needed. — Erika (@erikaxtc) July 12, 2020