Menu
Login
Forgetting the sunscreen can leave you in a spot of bother.
Forgetting the sunscreen can leave you in a spot of bother. ThomasVogel
Humour

Slaphappy approach leaves you feeling the burn

by GREG BRAY, ON A LIGHTER NOTE
7th Jan 2019 1:00 PM

Folks, I did something pretty dumb recently. So stupid, in fact, that I really don't know where to hide my face.

I got sunburnt last weekend.

Sympathy at home has been thinner than the microscopic layer of sunscreen I applied to my pasty white body at the beach last Sunday.

Having said that, I did make sure our granddaughter hit the surf in a full bodysuit and hat. Plus, the few bits of exposed skin sticking out of her togs was slathered in enough sunscreen to cause a small environmental emergency.

Anyway, after a couple of hours of frolicking in the sea like a delighted walrus I headed home. The moment I knew I was in deep trouble was when I stepped into the bathroom, looked in the mirror and saw a bright red fire hydrant with my eyes and curly hair gawping back at me.

Even as I stared, my glowing red skin darkened to a deeper shade of crimson. It was like a scene from a horror movie where the scientist, having tasted his latest potion, suddenly notices one of his fingers has turned into a talon. In spite of covering it with a glove we all know this isn't going to end well.

Honestly who gets sunburnt nowadays?

Well, the young idiot practising tennis stripped to the waist at the Australian Open for starters. And, to my utter astonishment, the two shirtless young blokes laying bricks on the building site across from our house.

It was too much, so, dressing like an anxious vampire, I popped over the road. "Hey!” I shouted over the noise of their radio. They looked up to see a middle-aged man swathed in clothes, dark glasses and an oversized hat lift his shirt to reveal a stomach the shape and colour of a large, ripe, peeling tomato.

"Is this what you want to look like!” I cried.

From the alarmed looks on their faces I could tell my simple message had impacted them.

"Yeah mate, I never want to get that fat,” one of them said eventually.

Boy, was my face red.

Find Greg Bray at gregbraywriter.word press.com or Facebook: Greg Bray - Writer

greg bray humour on a lighter note summer sun sunburn
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners