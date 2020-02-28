Slain teen’s family tried to protect her

The family of pregnant teen Tiffany Taylor tried to protect her from her "user" boyfriend before she disappeared, a court has been told.

The 16-year-old disappeared in July 2015 after allegedly meeting Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, for a paid sexual liaison arranged through the Oasis website.

Her body has never been found.

Williams has pleaded not guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to murdering Tiffany after allegedly picking her up from the Waterford Motor Inn.

Messages between the pair showed Williams agreed to pay $500 for sex, but he says it never happened.

Tiffany's boyfriend, Gregory Hill, 45, denies pimping the teenager out despite 300 messages about money and meeting men allegedly being found on his phone.

Police allege teenage girl Tiffany Taylor was murdered by Wayne Williams. Picture: Facebook

Gregory Hill leaves the Brisbane Supreme Court in Brisbane on Wednesday. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP



He also says he wasn't intimate with Tiffany when she was a child.

But Tiffany's brother-in-law Nathan Stocks told the court Mr Hill began pursuing her for a relationship when she was about 12-years-old.

"At the start, it wasn't too bad but we all did not expect that was what his intentions were," he said.

Mr Stocks said Tiffany's family attempted to discourage Mr Hill but he "just kept working his way in".

They also tried to "talk sense" to Tiffany but she had begun smoking cannabis and chroming and was spending time with Mr Hill instead of going to school.

Rodney Wayne Williams has been accused of murdering 16-year-old Tiffany Anna Taylor. Picture: Supplied

Tiffany Taylor allegedly met with Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, for a paid sexual liaison via the Oasis website.

"Greg was a very demanding person … she loved him but I couldn't see anything to say he loved her," he said.

"He was just a user getting what he wanted out of her."

Tiffany left her family's home soon after and began living with Mr Hill.

The trial continues on Friday.