Ballina Shire Council will not back ski jump project

CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

UPDATE 3.30pm: IN A Ballina Shire Council meeting today councillors announced they were not supportive of the DA lodged for a proposed Olympic facility at Lake Ainsworth.

The DA process will continue to be assessed by Ballina Shire council planning staff, and in the next few weeks the public are still able to submit objections or support submissions.

A technical report development will also be assessed by council staff but the final decision sits on the shoulders of the joint regional planning panel, which is the final reviewing body.

Council's technical information about the submissions and how it fits into the environmental protection zone will go to the JRPP in a report from council staff.

Cr Phil Meehan said the council's next step would be to receive a briefing in a few weeks where they will either confirm or update their position stance and ask council staff to support the submission to the JRPP stating the clear objection to the proposed development.

Cr Meehan said the councillors clearly stated in a motion "what is currently required is for Ballina council to join with the Lennox Head and Ballina Shire community and to show up front that we aren't supportive of this proposal".

This Saturday, May 27 will see a protest sporting 500-1000 people marching to Lake Ainsworth to show the government their disapproval of the suggested development.

The protest will start at 2.30pm at Williams Reserve.

THURSDAY 1pm: A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a ski jump at Lennox Head is set to be scrutinised at today's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

Councillor Phil Meehan said will put forward a motion to have the Olympic sports training facility, proposed to be erected at Lake Ainsworth, re-located.

"With the relevant State Minister being the only person who can reject the DA I believe that this issue will be decided by 'people power' and the political damage the Government will sense and have occur if it pushes forward," Cr Meehan said.

Mr Meehan said the "absurd" development proposal in the environmental protection zone could be a decisive factor in the Government coalition winning back the seat of Ballina at the next state election.

The facilities "visual dominance (on the coastal landscape's) scenic quality" and the "significant detrimental impact" will be leading points made by Mr Meehan in today's meeting among communicating that it isn't in the public interest.