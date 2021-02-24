Skaters’ delight: Wheels in motion at Wollongbar District Park

The skatepark will be located next to Rifle Range Road, and will be designed to provide a ‘street skating’ experience.

The skatepark will be located next to Rifle Range Road, and will be designed to provide a ‘street skating’ experience.

Works is expected to start soon on the new Wollongbar District Park.

The project will include a skate park, fitness equipment, public art and other amenities, at 93 Rifle Range Rd, Wollongbar.

A development request was approved by Ballina Shire Council on Friday, February 19, for an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

The property was historically used as the former Wollongbar Drive-in, which closed down in the mid-1980s.

The park will feature junior play equipment including swings, play structure and climbing net;

a skate park; Fitness equipment; public art; a multi-court with basketball hoop, and a 250m multipurpose pathway with distance markers.

The proposed location of the skate park at Wollongong.

The District Park will also feature pathways, public toilets, interpretative artworks, a mini arboretum and general landscaping (including fencing, mounding and trees).

The full park will also offer 24 carparking spaces.

According to the development application approved last week, the skatepark will be located next to Rifle Range Road, and will be designed to provide a ‘street skating’ experience.

“It is generally set over three levels with various obstacles and ramps, providing suitable transitions throughout the park. No deep bowls or drop-offs are provided.”

“The facility will be nestled within earth mounds to attenuate noise associated with

the use of the park.”

A representation of what the Wollongbar Skate Park would look like from Rifle Range Road.

Signage will identify that use of the skatepark is prohibited after dark.

The project has been a longstanding aim by Ballina Shire Council.

A draft concept plan was presented to Council at its March 2019 meeting.

The draft concept plan was exhibited for six weeks in April / May

2019.

The Wollongbar Urban Expansion Area (WUEA) will house approximately 2,500 people, which will effectively double the population of Wollongbar.

The District Park was identified as ‘high priority’ action within the Wollongbar Strategic Plan 2019 – 2039.

The land is located within the land release area referred to as the Wollongbar Urban Expansion Area (WUEA).

Once completed, the WUEA will house approximately 2,500 persons, which will effectively double the population of Wollongbar.