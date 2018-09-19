Skatefest going ahead

SPONSORS NEEDED: The Ballina Fair Go Skatefest competition will go ahead for 2018.

EVERY October, Missingham Park skatepark becomes packed to capacity with riders, and this year is set to be no different.

While this year's Ballina Prawn Festival has been cancelled, Fair Go Skatefest will continue to run for 2018.

Set for Saturday, October 13, the event is shaping up to be the best it possibly can be but stills need some community support.

Event organiser Tony Chavez, also the owner of Ballina's Truckstop Sk8 shop, was still chasing community sponsorship.

"Even without the Prawn Festival, Fair Go is set to bring a lot of families and competitors to the town,” Mr Chavez said.

"But we still need some help, especially sponsorship, since we are running it ourselves.”

Mr Chavez said Fair Go was not only one of the longest-running skate competitions in Australia but one of the highest ranked.

Now skateboarding is an Olympic sport, Mr Chavez said sanctioned events like Fair Go were more important than ever.

He said event organisers aimed to have more than $10,000 in cash and prizes on offer.

"We can't do this without the financial support of the skateboard and business community.”

"Fair Go is a unique opportunity to expose your brand to a youthful and exciting audience.”

As well as cash sponsorships or donated prizes, Mr Chavez said they were looking for volunteers to help the event run smoothly.

"If anyone could help us out, that would be awesome.”

"This annual competition is very important to both our local riders, and those who come here to compete, and we really want to make sure the competition is A+, especially without the Prawn Festival for this year.”

For further information contact Tony 0488 213 491 or Freddie 0488 377 476 or call Truckstop Sk8 on 6686 5816 during business hours.