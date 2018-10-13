Menu
Looking as comfy on four wheels as four paws. Picture: David Swift
Pets & Animals

Pup has wheels, will charm

13th Oct 2018 4:30 PM

DON'T panic, you're not barking mad - that really is a blue-eyed Australian shepherd hitting the streets on a skateboard.

Luna, a six-month old pup, has scored fans all across Sutherland shire. She's often chased by crowds eager to document the mad skills famously pioneered by Los Angeles' Dogtown skaters.

Luna has been learning to skateboard with the help of her animal behaviouralist owner Tamika Lucock and, with the wind behind her, can reach speeds of 5km/h.

 

Tamika Lucock shares a skateboard with Luna. Picture: David Swift
"People love Luna and when they see her skateboarding they tear down the street after her to film her and clips of her on social media are going viral," Ms Lucock said.

"My aim to get her on a surf board by the summer and she's almost ready for the ocean now."

 

Tamika said Luna was unusually smart and agile. Picture: David Swift
Looking as comfy on four wheels as four paws. Picture: David Swift
Instagram posts show off Luna's talent on the deck and other skills such as hitting a bell on cue and kissing her owner in return for treats.

Ms Lucock, 23, said Luna was unusually smart and agile. "She's gifted and puts a smile on everyone's face."

    Local Partners