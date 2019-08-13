Menu
UPGRADE UNDERWAY: Owner of TruckStop Sk8, Tony Chavez, has been lobbying for the skatepark works to be completed.
Council News

Skate parks closed for much-needed maintenance

13th Aug 2019 11:20 AM

SECTIONS of the Ballina and Lennox Head skate parks are closed for maintenance and safety improvements.

Works at Lennox Head skate park are planned to be completed between 7am-3pm from August 12-16.

Skating at the park will be possible outside of the scheduled works.

The Missingham skate park will be closed and fenced off through to August 23 to enable the required works to be completed.

The work includes concrete grinding.

Tony Chavez, the owner of Truckstop Sk8 in Ballina and organiser of the annual Fair Go skateboarding competition has been lobbying hard for the grinding work to be done.

He has previously said the park was not up to competition standard.

The works to grind and resurface the parks will be competed in time for the 20th anniversary of the Fair Go competition in September.

The works will be completed by council's contractor Skatecon, who are skate park specialists.

