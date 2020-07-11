Sixth season of The Crown confirmed

Netflix has delighted royal fans everywhere with the promise of a sixth season of The Crown set to follow the royal family through to the early 2000s.

With the tantalising royal drama dropping its fourth season later this year, the streaming service has announced there'll be two more seasons to come after it, despite series creator Peter Morgan previously declaring there would be only five in total.

Netflix had originally signed on for six instalments of the drama.

As reported by Deadline, Morgan said of the move: "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.

"To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day - it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail," he added.

The change of heart comes six months after it was announced that Season 5, which will star Imelda Staunton as the new Queen Elizabeth II, would be the last.

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

While many were keen to see how the wildly popular series would tackle the Meghan Markle drama in future episodes, season 6 will only take the story up to the early 2000s, before Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018.

It will instead see the two princes into their teenage years following their mother's death in 1997.

Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix said: "The Crown keeps raising the bar with each new season. We can't wait for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we're proud to support Peter's vision and the phenomenal cast and crew for a sixth and final season."

The Crown's fourth series, starring Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter, will air on the streaming service later this year. It will be Oscar winner Colman's final turn as Queen, handing over the reins to Staunton, who will tackle two seasons like her predecessors.

Fans are already eagerly looking forward to storylines surrounding Princess Diana, portrayed by Emma Corrin, as well as fellow new addition to the cast Gillian Anderson who will play Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

First photos of Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin playing Charles and Diana in season four of The Crown. Picture: Splash News

The fourth season will cover the time frame that includes the wedding of Prince Charles and then Lady Diana Spencer, who was only 20 years old when she walked down the aisle at St Paul's Cathedral.

The show should give us glimpses into their courtship and nuptials and, at the very least, the birth of Prince William.

One of the events the show will definitely cover is Charles and Diana's royal tour of Australia in 1983.

Originally published as Sixth season of The Crown confirmed