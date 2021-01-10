Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There has been a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville.
There has been a crash on the Bruxner Highway at Alstonville. Matt Deans
News

Six people hurt in two-car crash at Alstonville

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jan 2021 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update, 4.35pm: The Bruxner Highway at Alstonville has now been reopened to traffic after an earlier two-car crash.

Drivers are still being asked to take extra care on the roads.

 

Original story: The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions at Alstonville this afternoon after a two-car crash.

The crash happened around 3.30pm.

>>> Horror accident: Woman killed while kayaking on the Northern Rivers

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said it appeared to be a relatively minor incident.

"Two cars were involved, there were six patients in total, but it looks like just minor injuries," he said.

"At this stage we're not even sure if they will need to be transported (to hospital)."

Emergency services and Transport for NSW crews are still on scene, according to Live Traffic NSW.

The highway is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place.

A spokesman for the Transport Management Centre said traffic was heavy in the area.

"It was a two-car crash, one vehicle left the road," he said.

"However are expecting the highway to reopen in the near future."

Drivers should slow down and take extra care in the area.

More Stories

alstonville bruxner highway car crash
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our tunnel is so good it's being copied for Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Our tunnel is so good it's being copied for Coffs Harbour

        News The long-awaited bypass will have three tunnels like the one at St Helena.

        ‘Sweetest spy film ever shot’ to get local screening

        Premium Content ‘Sweetest spy film ever shot’ to get local screening

        Entertainment THE movie, plus the oldest surviving animated feature film in the world, is coming...

        Pop-up bar mixes cocktails while the children play

        Premium Content Pop-up bar mixes cocktails while the children play

        News Local distiller will mix cocktails at popular local animal park

        5 of the weirdest and most wonderful things at Starlight

        Premium Content 5 of the weirdest and most wonderful things at Starlight

        News It doesn’t get much more “Byron” than the Starlight Festival