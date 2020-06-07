Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Six people have been taken to hospital after a spate of car crashes overnight.
Six people have been taken to hospital after a spate of car crashes overnight.
News

Six people hospitalised after crashes in one region

by Rosemary Ball
7th Jun 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX people were taken to hospital after a spate of crashes on the Gold Coast overnight.

Emergency services were called at 4.16am this morning after reports of a single-vehicle crash down an embankment on the Yatala South off-ramp from the M1.

Paramedics transported a female patient to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night four people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Markeri Street and Port Jackson Boulevard in Robina at 8.13pm.

They were assessed at the scene and subsequently transported Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions for precaution.

The Robina crash came an hour after emergency services were called to Maudsland Road, Mausland, at 7.01pm following a two-vehicle crash.

Three patients were assessed on scene, two declined transport to hospital and a third was transported in a stable condition with Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland Police officers attended the crashes but were not needed.

Originally published as Six people hospitalised after crashes

road crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        premium_icon $10 million announced for Ballina airport

        News BIGGER planes will soon be able to land at the Ballina Byron Gateway airport.

        Tributes flow for former Ballina surfer who died in Bali

        premium_icon Tributes flow for former Ballina surfer who died in Bali

        News NEWS of the 53-year-old’s unexpected death has shocked the close-knit Ballina and...

        Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        premium_icon Sprung!! needs your help for ‘biggest production ever’

        News ROLL CALL: Local theatre group Sprung!! is one of Norpa’s 2020 season features with...

        Cousin’s heartbreaking video on missing backpacker

        premium_icon Cousin’s heartbreaking video on missing backpacker

        News Sunday marked one year since backpacker Theo Hayez went missing