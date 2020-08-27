A licence has been granted to Friends of the Koala to start hospital. Picture James Walsh at The Australian National University

APPROVAL for a licence to run a koala hospital couldn't have come at a better time, with six koalas hit by cars over the weekend.

Friends of the Koala has received a licence to operate the first specialised koala hospital on the Northern Rivers, after the International Fund for Animal Welfare sponsored veterinarian, Dr Jackie Reed, was approved as superintendent veterinarian.

"We have been working toward becoming a licenced koala hospital for many years, so are thrilled to finally be able carry out immediate veterinary care and procedures onsite" acting President of Friends of the Koala, Susannah Keogh said.

Prior to having a specialised vet team and a licence, koalas would have to be transported to either Keen St Veterinary Clinic or Currumbin Wildlife Hospital to receive veterinary care, this increased stress levels for koalas that were already suffering from illness, trauma or disease.

"Approval of our licence could not have come at a better time. Just this weekend, our vet team tended to six koalas which had been hit by cars within our region, all of which died or had to be euthanased. We could also potentially be receiving fire victims in the coming days from the recent fires in Tweed. The one positive of these events is the fact that these koalas can now receive immediate specialised veterinary care" says Ms. Keogh

As peak koala season begins, members of the public are urged to call the Friends of the Koala hotline on 6622 1233 if they see a sick or injured koala in need of immediate assistance.