A road near Byron Bay will be closed to traffic today to allow crews to retrieve a truck that crashed earlier in the week.
Six-hour road closure: Crane needed after truck crash

Liana Boss
25th Feb 2021 7:30 AM
A road near Byron Bay will be closed today to allow crews to retrieve a truck which crashed earlier in the week.

Byron Shire Council said on its Facebook page St Helena Rd would be closed to traffic today (Thursday, February 25).

“The road will be blocked near 303 St Helena Rd to allow a crane to retrieve a truck from the embankment following an accident on Tuesday,” the council said.

“St Helena Rd will be open to local traffic only either side of the roadblock.

“The crane will be onsite from 9am for approximately six hours and traffic controls will be in place.”

