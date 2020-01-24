Menu
Six fireys suffer serious injuries

by Stephanie Bedo
24th Jan 2020 10:07 AM

MULTIPLE fires are burning in Australia's southeast and rising temperatures are causing dangerous fire conditions across the country.Stephanie Bedo

Six Rural Fire Service volunteers were injured when a water tanker rolled while fighting a blaze in New South Wales overnight.

The six were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fireys were tackling the Clyde Mountain fire in Eurobodalla on the South Coast.

New South Wales Deputy Premier John Barilaro told the ABC their injuries may be spinal.

"You can see clearly it's tough conditions and our volunteers are going beyond the norm to try to protect community and lives," he said.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the corner of the Princes Highway and Tomakin Road, Mogo, just after 11pm on Thursday.

The injured firefighters are being treated at Batemans Bay Hospital.

Several fires are burning at emergency warning levels across NSW and the ACT.

 

