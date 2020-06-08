Sisters strike a chord in iso
WHEN The McClymonts settled on the name for their sixth studio album, Mayhem to Madness, it was a reflection of their busy lives as mothers and touring musicians.
The all-sister trio never imagined it would take on an entirely new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had recorded it pre-coronavirus at the end of last year. Brooke was pregnant so we had to finish the recording before she had her boy in January," says vocalist and bass player Sam.
"We even had the title and when the pandemic started we thought 'We've jinxed ourselves. What have we done?'.
"We thought we were living mayhem at home with the kids, trying to be musos at the same time and going out and playing gigs on the weekends, which is a fun madness. There was no off button between this crazy home life and the road. We thought that was mayhem to madness and then this (the pandemic) happened."
The album's first single, anthem I Got This, struck a particularly strong chord with fans when it was released in mid-March.
Even Sam says the song has given her strength during lockdown with two toddlers.
"We picked it as the first single because it was very positive and uplifting. For us it was about everything we go through as mums and wives and business owners. Sometimes you feel like it's weighing you down, but you remember everyone is relying on you and you get on with it - women, we do it well," she says.
"On our socials people have been saying how the song relates to them, whether it be addiction or being in the health profession during COVID. We've had teenagers struggling in school write to us; everyone relates to a song diffenretly and that's what's so powerful about music. I've even had to tell myself maybe I need to put on my own song to get through today."
My two beautiful adventurous babes. Everyday I look at them and am still amazed I have two little men. My life is forever changed and I will always be so thankful for the love and joy they bring. Today the 3 men in my life spoilt me with pancakes, bike rides and a picnic on the river. Apparently hubby says I get to watch whatever ‘girly movie’ I want tonight so that’s a bonus! . . . . . . #mothersday #mylittlemen #boymum #family #love #mayhemtomadness
Mayhem to Madness also features the trio's first ever cover recorded for an album - Fleetwood Mac's Little Lies.
"Every tour cycle we put in a cover and at the end of the night people always say 'When are you going to 'record that song?', We thought 'Why not?'" Sam says.
"We grew up listening to them, so we were a bit nervous to do it too."
Brooke, Sam and Mollie have already rescheduled nearly all of their tour dates for the album, taking a punt that they will be able to play to sizeable crowds by the first shows in September.
"I think 98% of people who'd bought their tickets (for the original dates) kept their tickets. It was absolutely amazing," Sam says. "Everyone's like 'No worries, when you move it we'll be there'. It goes to show how much support there is.
"That's the kind of industry within country music. We have amazing followers. It's very rare to have artists with as many albums as we get in country music. The fans follow you through thick and thin, not just the hits you've had. I know we'll all get through this together."
Mayhem to Madness is out Friday via Island Records. For tour dates go to themcclymonts.net.au.
THE McCLYMONTS 2020 TOUR
Fri 4 Sep - Goulburn Workers Club - Goulburn, NSW
Sat 5 Sep - Blacktown Workers Club - Blacktown, NSW
Fri 11 Sept - Old Mill Hotel - Hahndorf, SA
Fri 18 Sept - The Doylo - Doyalson, NSW
Sat 19 Sept - Big Country Festival - Berry, NSW
Fri 9 Oct - Mounties - Mount Pritchard, NSW
Sat 10 Oct - Wests New Lambton - Newcastle, NSW
Fri 23 Oct - C.EX Coffs Harbour - Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sat 24 Oct - Twin Towns Services Club - Tweed Heads, NSW
Fri 30 Oct - Cessnock Leagues Club - Cessnock, NSW
Sat 31 Oct - Wests Diggers, Nelson Bay - Nelson Bay, NSW
Fri 6 Nov - Southern Cross Club, Woden - Canberra, ACT
Sat 7 Nov - The Cube - Campbelltown, NSW
Fri 13 Nov - Caloundra RSL - Caloundra, QLD
Sat 14 Nov - Kedron Wavell Services Club - Chermside, QLD
Fri 20 Nov - York on Lilydale - Mount Evelyn, VIC
Sat 21 Nov - Latrobe Performing Arts Centre, Town Hall - Traralgon, VIC
Fri 27 Nov - Launceston Country Club - Launceston, TAS
Sat 28 Nov - Burnie Town Hall - Burnie, TAS
Fri 4 Dec - Dalyrmple Hotel - Townsville, QLD
Sat 5 Dec - Brothers Leagues Club - Cairns, QLD
Fri 11 Dec - Gateway Hotel - Corio, VIC
Sat 12 Dec - Chelsea Heights Hotel - Chelsea Heights, VIC
Fri 8 Jan -Wagga Civic Theatre - Wagga Wagga, NSW
Sat 9 Jan - Albury Commercial Club - Albury, NSW
Fri 29 Jan - Ulumbarra Theatre - Bendigo, VIC
Sat 30 Jan - Ballarat Civic Hall - Ballarat, VIC