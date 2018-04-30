Menu
Alexis Bledel has revealed a third Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants movie has been pitched.
Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 3 in the works

by Lindsay Kupfer
30th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

WE'RE one step closer to a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie.

"We just pitched a third movie," star Alexis Bledel told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week. "I hope it comes together. It'll be so great! I would love it."

Although she didn't give away any storylines for the potential film, Bledel - as well as co-stars Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn - have all talked about a third instalment for years.

 

A scene from the original Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants movie.

The foursome has remained close friends since the original film in 2005.

 

The actresses are all still good friends.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody's work and family and everything. But when everyone is in town we do," said Bledel, 36.

With Bledel, Lively and Tamblyn all being mothers in real life, and Ferrera set to welcome her first child later this year, it's possible the theme of the new film revolves around motherhood.

This story originally appeared in NY Post and is republished here with permission.

