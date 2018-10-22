Menu
SECOND BREAK-IN: Debbie Simpson's Wondai home has been broken into twice in just over a month.
Crime

Single mum's anguish after second break-in

Matt Collins
by
22nd Oct 2018 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM

WONDAI mother of three Debbie Simpson is asking "why me?" after her home was broken into twice in a matter of weeks.

On Saturday October 20, Ms Simpson came home to find somebody had been in her house.

"The kitchen window screen had been pulled out," she said.

"The police came out and they think the culprits have come back for my car.

"We think it is kids."

This is on the back of a previous break-in on Friday September 14, where Ms Simpson came home after work to find someone had entered her house and taken various belongings including her spare car key.

Ms Simpson's children, who are all under eight, have felt the effects of the break-ins.

"The kids are scared, my youngest is walking around shadowing people," she said.

"I feel violated."

Installing security cameras and changing the lock on her car have become priorities for the single mother.

"We have secured things as best as I can," she said.

"It's hard because I can't afford to do too much."

Ms Simpson had some sound advice for all South Burnett residents.

"Don't forget to lock your doors and close the windows when you are out," she said.

