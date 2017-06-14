Single largest donation for Men's Shed

AT A recent meeting of Lodge Ballina United the Worshipful Master Allan Ridgewell presented a cheque for $10000 to Graeme Eggins, Co-ordinator of the Ballina Men's Shed.

On making the presentation it was explained that the Masons of Lodge Ballina United raised this money through a Freemasonry Charity called Masonicare and by local members who have worked tirelessly at community barbeques held at Bunnings in Ballina.

Over the past two years a total of almost $40,000 has been raised and donated to charities through the efforts Lodge members and Masonicare - $25000 of that from Lodge Ballina United alone.

Some of the charities to have benefitted are Summerland LADS ($6000), School Scholarships ($4000), Local Rural Bush Fire Brigade ($6000), Riding for the Disabled ($6000), Richmond Tweed Family History Society ($1500), Heartfelt Homes ($3000) and The Grand Masters Bush Fire Appeal in addition to a number of donations to other worthwhile charities and organisations.

Efforts are currently being undertaken to raise funds for Biala Support Services and TSS Lismore (Ballina Naval Cadets).

Mr Eggins expressed great delight at the significance of this donation indicating it was the single largest donation to be received and it would be very valuable towards completion of the Mens Shed in the future.