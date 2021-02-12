Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Simple question getting FB users in trouble

by Charlotte Edwards, The Sun
12th Feb 2021 2:50 PM

Security researchers have uncovered a large-scale Facebook messaging scam they think has targeted around 500,000 people.

The large-scale phishing campaign is a variation of a classic "Is that you?" trick.

It involves a victim receiving a message from who they think is a friend and the supposed friend sending them a video or image and asking if they're in it.

The reality is that a hacker is posing as a friend and has sent you a malicious file.

RELATED: Tiny thing Instagram wants hidden

 

RELATED: Facebook's crackdown to anti-vaxxers

If you were to click the video link you'll be taken through a chain of websites that could infect your computer with malicious software.

Researchers at CyberNews have been investigating the scam.

They think a hacker could use it to determine a person's location, the device they're using and even the operating system on the device.

This could lead to more targeted attacks.

The malicious links first sent in the message also take victims to a Facebook phishing page were they'll be asked for personal data.

Their device may even be infected with adware or malware.

 

CyberNews thinks the scam it spotted started in January 2020 and has mainly targeted people in Germany.

It's thought 480,000 users have fallen victim to the phishing campaign.

CyberNews has published a full report on the scam.

It highlights why you should never open links in a suspicious message or give away private details to unofficial sources.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Simple question getting FB users in trouble

facebook social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Premium Content Woman jailed for assaulting inmate, bashing sister-in-law

        Crime A Byron Bay woman demanded tobacco from her cellmate in Grafton jail, then punched her so hard in the face the victim required four stitches, a court has heard

        Parents invited to share healthcare choices for kids

        Premium Content Parents invited to share healthcare choices for kids

        News A new university study aims to understand how parents choose healthcare...

        LEFT TO ROT: Blueberries go to waste due to worker shortage

        Premium Content LEFT TO ROT: Blueberries go to waste due to worker shortage

        News Despite it, the Tabulam site had a record amount of fruit packed.

        Driver distraction, aggression behind rise in cyclist deaths

        Premium Content Driver distraction, aggression behind rise in cyclist deaths

        Sport Everyone deserves to arrive safely at their destination no matter how many wheels...