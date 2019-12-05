Menu
Jack Silvagni. Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
AFL

Sorry Dad: Silvagni's son addresses Carlton mess in tweet

by Fox Sports
5th Dec 2019 11:25 AM

JACK Silvagni appears to have called out his club over the removal of his dad, Carlton great and list boss Stephen Silvagni, after his high-profile exit was confirmed.

The Blues issued a statement late on Wednesday night explaining Silvagni's removal as general manager of list strategy and strategy, revealing it had severed ties with "SOS" because he has two sons on the playing list.

Jack, who has played 60 games in four seasons, sent a cheeky tweet about the news today before quickly deleting it.

"Sorry Dad, my fault," he wrote.

 

Jack Silvagni's tweet following the removal of his father, Stephen, as Carlton list boss.
The 21-year-old has been very active on Twitter since rumours of his father's imminent exit began to swirl, liking an array of tweets from journalists and fans on the subject.

He liked one tweet that claimed the Blues had treated his dad with contempt.

"Disgraceful what they have done to SOS. Single handed (sic) fixed our list and recruiting."

Jack Silvagni liked this tweet.
After media picked up on the social media exchange, the instigator of the conversation - a "passionate Carlton supporter" - apologised to Silvagni.

But the Blues utility appeared to have no issue with the spotlight on his public show of support for his father.

"All good mate! Not your fault, don't apologise! Was my choice!" he replied.

 

While Carlton hasn't confirmed Stephen's departure, it has been widely reported that a breakdown in his relationship with chief executive Cain Liddle will lead to him exiting the club imminently.

On one occasion, Liddle reportedly courted dual Richmond premiership player Brandon Ellis without Stephen's knowledge, creating friction between the pair.

Stephen Silvagni at last week’s national draft. Picture: Michael Klein
Stephen reportedly requested to front Carlton's board last week, where he used the opportunity to deliver some home truths.

His swipe at club hierarchy has put a big exclamation mark on his impending exit from the club.

Stephen played 312 games for Carlton, winning two best and fairests and two premierships as one of the all-time greats of the Blues.

Jack has played 60 games for Carlton, while his younger brother Ben - who was drafted in 2018 - is yet to feature at AFL level.

And this one.
Jack Silvagni joins pre-season training.
