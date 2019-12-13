Menu
Jack had a back injury at the time. Picture: Getty
AFL

Silvagni brothers disciplined by Blues

by Chris Cavanagh
13th Dec 2019 9:10 AM
Jack and Ben Silvagni have copped the wrath of their teammates after being caught drinking alcohol while injured.

The Silvagni brothers fronted the leadership group, led by co-captains Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty, soon after it emerged they had been drinking at a music festival in November.

Drinking while injured is against team rules.

Jack, 22, was forced to help out at four VFL training sessions with affiliate Northern Blues, while Ben, 19, had to attend two.

The brothers accepted they had done the wrong thing when fronting the leadership group.

Jack and Ben Silvagni have been disciplined by the Blues. Picture: Getty
Jack had a back injury and Ben had a quad injury at the time of the offence - November 23-24 - but both are now back in full training.

"Both Jack and Ben simply made a bad decision, which they have acknowledged. They did not miss any training as a result of their actions but fully understand the disappointment expressed by their teammates and both were supportive of this decision," Carlton football boss Brad Lloyd said.

"The sanction imposed is based solely on the standards the playing group are driving and will continue to do so.

"Both Jack and Ben continued to train with the AFL program during the sanction and are now back into full training."

 

Jack had a back injury at the time. Picture: Getty
The disciplinary action comes during a tumultuous time for the Silvagni family following the removal of father and club great Stephen Silvagni as list boss.

The Blues blamed his exit on a conflict of interest given sons Jack and Ben are on the club's list.

The penalty was imposed on the brothers before their father's exit.

