‘Shut the f*** up’: King Kohli erupts

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has fired up at New Zealand's spectators, sending a pointed message to members of the crowd in Christchurch.

Kohli is known to occasionally lose his temper on the field - he's a passionate cricketer, and sometimes lets his emotions get the better of him.

And the New Zealand spectators evidently got under Kohli's skin on Sunday, the roaring crowd in full voice during the second Test match at Hagley Oval.

During the morning session of day two, Black Caps opening batsman Tom Latham reached a half century before leaving an inswinger from Indian paceman Mohammad Shami, the ball crashing into the top of off stump.

As the Indian team celebrated the breakthrough, Kohli faced the and crowd and shushed his critics, appearing to mouth the words, "Shut the f*** up".

I’m no expert lip reader, but if I’m not mistaken that was a “Shut the f**k up” with the 🤫🤫🤫 to a section of the crowd from Kohli #NZvIND — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) March 1, 2020

Sydney cricket fans will remember when Kohli similarly lost his temper in January 2012, presenting the SCG crowd with his middle finger as he walked off the field.

The 31-year-old was also spotted mocking the crowd on Sunday, imitating a drunk person.

India's Virat Kohli gestures to the crowd

Latham made his way back to the pavilion for 52 and the Black Caps were eventually dismissed for 235, seven runs short of India's first innings total. Shami ended the innings with 4/81 from 23.1 overs.

However, New Zealand got the last laugh, with Kohli dismissed cheaply late on day two. The Indian captain missed a straight delivery from all rounder Colin de Grandhomme, and was trapped LBW for 14.

Missing straight balls now Kohli. What a horror Test series. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 1, 2020

Kohli’s tour ends poorly, playing down wrong line to gentle inswinger from Grandhomme. Puts India in deeper misery — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 1, 2020

Kohli has been ruthlessly criticised for his poor performances with the bat during the New Zealand tour. Although he's touted as the world's best batsman across formats, Kohli has endured the worst series of his 12-year international career.

The 218 runs Kohli scored across nine matches in New Zealand is the lowest he has ever achieved on a tour where he played all the three formats.

Kohli averaged 9.50 with the bat after four Test innings, his lowest ever in an away series. With scores of two, 19, three and 14, it's also the second time in his ten-year Test career he hasn't passed 20 in a series. This is only the fourth occasion where Kohli failed to pass 20 more than once in a run of seven innings.

Even tailender Shami scored more runs than his skipper during the two-Test series.

ABC Grandstand radio presenter Akash Fotedar tweeted, "The inability of the other batsmen to carry the load in (Kohli's) absence has made this a tough tour for India".

Nightmare innings ends the worst series for Kohli in a long time. Just 38 in 4 innings. Not unusual for great batsmen to lose their GPS for phases in their career. The best come right back, as Virat will..#IndVsNZ — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) March 1, 2020

Kohli was recently dethroned at the world's No. 1 Test batsman, dropping to second below Australia's Steve Smith. He's one of only two batsmen ranked in the top ten for all three formats, alongside Pakistan's Babar Azam.

India is 6/90 at stumps on day two, leading by 97 runs.