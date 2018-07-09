Show brings Celine Dion's music to stage

ON STAGE: Ria performing in A Tribute to the Music of Celine Dion .

A TRIBUTE to the Music of Celine Dion, starring award-winning entertainer Ria, is the perfect show for Celine Dion fans.

Ria's show features the same song selection as Celine Dion's Las Vegas show, which has left audiences breathless after every performance, and made Dion the highest-paid artist in Las Vegas.

The music event not only includes the Canadian superstar's biggest hits, such as The Power of Love, My Heart Will Go On, All By Myself, but also some of her up tempo hits like River Deep Mountain High, I Drove All Night, That's The Way It Is and more.

Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On is the ninth best-selling single worldwide ever with sales exceeding 18 million.

The show also includes cover songs that Dion performs in her live shows, featuring duet performances with Ria and guest artists Christine and Ross.

Ria also performs a replica of the Celine Dion and Frank Sinatra duet for which Dion won a Grammy.

A Tribute to the Music of Celine Dion features a cast of six people led by Ria, backed by a multiple keyboard player, bass player, drummers, guitarist, vocalist and backing vocalist.

Ria's powerful and dynamic voice is as close as you can get to the sound of the real Celine Dion.

The two-course dinner and show will be held at the Ballina RSL Club on Saturday, July 14, with dinner from 7.30pm before the show from 8pm. It is an 18+ event.