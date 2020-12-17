Should South Ballina ferry be free for caravan park guests?

THE owner of a South Ballina tourist village has called for Burns Point Ferry to be free for his guests during major roadworks.

Ballina Shire Council is planning to replace Carrs Bridge on River Drive.

The bridge is located south of Carrs Lane and north of Empire Vale Public School, and has had one-way traffic restrictions since 2014.

Due to the location of the project, River Drive will be closed to through traffic while the bridge works are under way.

Anyone located north of the bridge will need to travel by the Burns Point Ferry.

Work to demolish and replace the bridge will start on January 6 and are expected to take six weeks to complete.

Carrs Bridge at Keith Hall will be replaced in 2021.

The timing was chosen in order to have minimal impact on the primary school.

But owner of the Ballina beach Village, Stuart Roberts, wrote to the council to explain the timetable was "really problematic" for his business.

"We are peak season in a post COVID-19 recovery ‒ we cannot afford any additional new and unforeseen business obstacles at this time," he said in a letter to the council.

"We understand the challenges for council managing the three key stakeholders ‒ local school, cane farmers and Ballina Beach Village ‒ and that no solution is perfect.

"Equally, we cannot afford to take the brunt of this logistic and economic pain."

Mr Roberts has asked the council to waive ferry fees, both ways, for all of his guests.

He said "failure to agree this proposal" would put his business under "real and unfair duress".

Ballina Shire Council staff have recommended a 50 per cent reduction on the weekly motor vehicle ferry ticket price for Ballina Beach Village and Seabreeze Caravan Park guests.

Councillors will vote on the matter at Thursday's ordinary meeting.