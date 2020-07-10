Menu
Should the boundary lines of the Lismore Electorate be changed? Picture: Brianne Makin
Should electoral boundaries be changed?

Aisling Brennan
10th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
LISMORE voters might need to double check who they’re voting for next time they head to the polls.

The NSW Electoral Commission is calling for submissions on potential redistribution of the 93 electoral district boundaries to ensure each electorate has the same number of enrolled voters.

Major political parties, community groups and individuals have shared their thoughts on what changes should be made.

There’s a push to remove Tenterfield from the Lismore electorate and be realigned with the Northern Tablelands seat.

The Australian Labor Party supports the proposal to transfer of Tenterfield from Lismore to Northern Tablelands to balance out the voter distribution numbers of the electorate.

“The Northern Tablelands is short of numbers and these are best supplied by the inclusion of Tenterfield,” the ALP submission stated.

“The inclusion of these (Coraki and Woodburn) into the electorate of Lismore would bring it into the orbit Richmond Valley Council.

“This makes sense given the shared borders of Richmond Valley Council and Lismore City Council and the shared infrastructure they maintain.”

However, The Greens submission reveals the party would prefer Tenterfield to remain in the Lismore electorate, and instead the Northern Tablelands should join up with parts of Tamworth.

“Tenterfield has much more of a community of Interest with the Lismore district than Northern Tablelands,” according to The Greens submission.

The ALP also suggest Wollongbar should be removed from the Ballina electorate and included in the Lismore electorate.

The Australian Liberal Party also supports the Wollongbar move but suggests Alstonville should also be included.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Party submission also suggests Casino be brought back into the fold of the Lismore electorate and removed from the Clarence electorate because of its proximity to the CBD is only 35km compared to the 101km distance to Grafton.

However, the Nationals Party suggest there should be no changes made to the Lismore electorate.

Public submissions on the redistribution process close on July 15.

For more information, visit www.elections.nsw.gov.au/redistribution

lismore electorate nsw election nsw electoral boundaries nsw electoral commission nsw redistribution tenterfield
