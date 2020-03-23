Should council fund a $12K beach clean-up?

BEACH DEBRIS: This is Lighthouse Beach in Ballina on Saturday, with debris from the recent floods washed up on the sand.

BEACH DEBRIS: This is Lighthouse Beach in Ballina on Saturday, with debris from the recent floods washed up on the sand.

SINCE the February floods, our shores have been littered with debris.

Small clean-up efforts to clear walkways have helped, but more needs to be done according to Ballina Shire Councillor Sharon Cadwallader.

"I think we need a clean up because it becomes dangerous for people wanting to walk the beach at night," Cr Cadwallader said.

"It creates a habitat for snakes.

"It doesn't give off the impression we are on the clean, green Northern Rivers."

At council's finance meeting on Tuesday night, Cr Cadwallader lobbied for $12,000 from the general fund to clean up Ballina shores.

Debris all over the beach at The Spit in Ballina on Tuesday, including large logs. Picture: Rebecca Fist

The notice of motion will need to be passed by a majority of councillors at the March meeting next week.

Cr Cadwallader is hoping for the support of her colleagues, but she does expect some opposition.

"Some of the councillors will argue the logs are great to hang your beach towel on," she said.

Cr Jeff Johnson does not believe it would be a good use of funds.

"The priority for council is maintaining safe accesses," he said.

"If it's not posing a public safety risk, I don't think it's a good use of council resources.

"Some may see it as untidy and debris, but often a king tide will wash it back out."

Council's open spaces manager Cheyne Willebrands confirmed council has recently removed debris from our beaches within patrolled areas, and in line with council policy.

In the past there has been state funding to remove debris but not in this case.

"Beach debris is a naturally occurring process and can include seaweed, pebbles, rocks, and dune forming logs," Ms Willebrands said.

"Unfortunately there are no state funds available at this time for any further beach debris removal."