Should Ballina council dump its ocean pool plans?

Two year old Spencer Mollar participated with his family at the protest on February 1.

BALLINA Shire Councillor Ben Smith wants council to abandon its plans to build an ocean pool on the rock platform at the southern end of Shelly Beach.

Cr Smith believes enough of council's resources have been spent on the matter, and it's time to dump it.

At the monthly meeting tomorrow, councillors will vote on his motion to scrap the plans for the ocean pool.

Cr Smith has sided with the pool's detractors, who are concerned about the cost of maintenance to ratepayers and its environmental impact.

His main concern was that it could cost ratepayers between $50,000 to $250,000 per year to maintain, and the initial works could see other crucial projects in Ballina sidelined.

"We want $100 million in grant funding, but we are only going to get so much funding," Cr Smith said.

"It puts us in a position where we may have to sacrifice something, whether it's works at the airport or arterial roads."

In his notice of motion he cast doubt over the council's planning process, which was well under way.

"It's important to understand that the ocean pool proposal has never been subject to the rigour and community consultation processes that is standard for all major council projects," Cr Smith said.

In a call out via the Ballina Ocean Pool Facebook page, the Ballina Ocean Pool Committee asked residents who are supportive of the pool to email councillors before they meet on Thursday.

"Our vision has always been for an iconic, world class, low maintenance pool that is accessible to people of all ages and swimming abilities," the post said.

"We truly believe that this community facility will be very popular and be a wonderful attraction for both locals and visitors."