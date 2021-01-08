SHOP AROUND: Region’s fuel prices between 110c and 136c

FUEL prices from bowser to bowser currently fluctuate between 136.9c to 110.9 for unleaded 91 on the Northern Rivers.

The NRMA has made a new call to drivers to shop around, because sometimes a much cheaper options is just around the corner.

Head of media for the NRMA, Peter Khoury, said prices in regional NSW were all around 120c.

"The average in Byron Bay is 121.7c, in Ballina it's 121.9c and in Lismore it's 120.5c," he said.

"To that's pretty much on par with the rest of regional NSW.

"Tweed follows the Brisbane cycle, so last week they were quite high but they have come down to an average to 126c.

"Albury's average is 116c, Armadale is 119c, Batemans Bay is 126c, Bathurst is 115c, Bega is 127c, Bellingen is 119c and The Blue Mountains is 132c, for instance

"Each town, effectively, it's its won market, so it's good to see them separately."

Mr Khoury said there has been no significant change in fuel pricing in NSW during the Christmas and New Year period.

"We don't expect them to change in the near future either," he said.

"Fuel prices have gone up a bit internationally, but the Aussie dollar has stayed very strong so that would balance that out.

"At the end of the day there is no reason to pay more for the same fuel, get on the NRMA app and shop around!"

NRMA’s Peter Khoury.

Unleaded 91 prices on January 8

(Source: NRMA app, in cents)

Byron Shire

• Caltex Smart Mart Brunswick Heads: 118.9

• Independent Coolamon Scenic Rd, Mullumbimby: 118.9

• Independent Old Pacific Highway Brunswick Heads: 119.0

• Independent Jonson St Byron Bay: 119.9

• Independent Dalley St, Mullumbimby: 120.9

• Liberty Bangalow: 121.9

• Independent Bangalow Granuaille Rd: 121.9

• Caltex Woolworth Byron Bay: 121.9

• Independent Butler St Byron Bay: 121.9

• BP Brunswick Heads: 122.9

• Shell Suffolk Park: 124.9

• Shell Crabbes creek: 125.9

Ballina Shire:

• Newrybar General Store: 118.9

• BP Wardell: 120.9

• Shell Ballina: 122.9

• Metro Petroleum River St: 122.9

• Independent Ballina River St: 122.9

• Shell Big Pineapple West Ballina: 122.9

• Liberty Alstonville: 122.9

• Shell Lennox Head: 124.9

• Independent Tintenbar: 125.9

• BP North Ballina: 125.9

Lismore LGA

• Caltex Lismore Woodlark: 116.9

• United Petroleum Ballina Rd Lismore: 116.9

• BP Lismore: 117.9

• Liberty Foodmart: 117.9

• BP Lismore: 117.9

• Independent Lismore Wyrallah Rd: 117.9

• Independent North Lismore: 117.9

• Coles Express Lismore: 119.9

• Independent Nimbin: 123.9

• Jigaroo Holdings, Clunes: 125.9

• Mount Burrell General Sore: 127.9

• Caltex Dunoon: 136.9

Kyogle:

• Norco Rural Kyogle: 110.9

• BP Kyogle: 124.9

• Caltex Kyogle: 124.9

Richmond Valley LGA:

• Liberty Broadwater: 114.9

• BP Broadwater: 114.9

• United petroleum Casino: 115.5

• Casino Roadhouse: 115.9

• Puma Casino: 119.7

• Coles Express Casino: 119.9

• Liberty Casino: 199.9

• Caltex Casino Centre St: 119.9

• Liberty Casino Hare St: 119.9

• Caltex casino Dyraaba St: 119.9

• Independent Woodburn St, Evans Head: 123.9

• Independent Coraki: 123.9

• Independent Casino Canterbury St: 127.9