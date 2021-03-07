Menu
Rayward Road, near Dunoon, remained closed on Sunday, after a man went on a shooting rampage against homes and police cars on Saturday night.
Rayward Road, near Dunoon, remained closed on Sunday, after a man went on a shooting rampage against homes and police cars on Saturday night.
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: How the horrfying incident unravelled

Javier Encalada
7th Mar 2021 1:56 PM
A man will face court on Monday, charged over an alleged public place shooting with a number of homes and police vehicles shot at Dunoon overnight.

About 9pm, Saturday March 6, officers from Richmond Police District were called to Rayward Road, about 2.5Km from the small village, following reports of shots fired at a home.

The man was arrested at around 00.30 om Sunday, and in the early afternoon he was charged with four counts of fire firearm at dwelling-house with disregard for safety, two counts of discharge firearm with intent to resist arrest, and two counts of fire firearm in or near public place.

 

How the situation unravelled

On their way to Dunoon, after being alerted of the first shooting, Police received reports a man had allegedly fired shots at two other homes on Rayward Road, and another on Duncan Road.

On arrival, further shots were fired at police, who sought cover in their vehicles.

A police vehicle was peppered with bullets, sustaining significant damage.

A female senior constable was in the vehicle at the time, maintaining communications. She was uninjured.

A female sergeant discharged her firearm in the man's direction.

During the operation, more than twenty shots were allegedly fired with twelve police officers and six local residents taking refuge in a nearby home.

Other residents were instructed by police to remain in their homes.

A number of crime scenes have been established in the area with a shotgun and spent cartridges recovered at a Rayward Road home.

The man was refused bail, and will appear at Lismore Local Court tomorrow (Monday 8 March 2021).

