HORROR NIGHT: Placid village terrified by active shooter

Shots were fired at a police vehicle during an incident on the Nortehrn Rivers last night, causing significant damage.

Shots were fired at a police vehicle during an incident on the Nortehrn Rivers last night, causing significant damage.

The small and placid village of Dunoon was rocked by a street shooting incident last night.

The night of terror ended up with police arresting a man after a complex operation where officers were shot at.

Richmond Police District operatives were called to Dunoon at about 9pm on Saturday, March 6, following reports of shots fired at a home on Rayward Road.

While route to the scene, police received reports of more shots fired at two separate homes on Rayward Road, and another on Duncan Road.

Residents of the properties were home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

While investigating the incidents, officers heard more shots fired in the area.

A police operation commenced, and a perimeter was established.

A short time later, shots were fired at a police vehicle, causing significant damage.

Specialist units were deployed to assist in the operation, which included officers attached to the Tactical Response Unit, negotiators, Police Rescue, and the Dog Unit.

Thy were also assisted by Queensland Pol Air.

Following further inquiries, a 63-year-old man was arrested by police at a property on Rayward Road at around midnight.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station, where he is assisting police with their inquiries.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to and during the incident is now underway.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.