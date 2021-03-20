VIDEO: Plane lands after engine fire drama

A plane shooting flames from its engine as it flew over Brisbane landed safely at the International Airport this evening.

The 48 passengers on the Nauru Airlines flight watched from inside as it looked like fire was popping out of the plane's right engine, with people on the ground taking to the streets in shock.

Nauru Airline's CEO Geoff Bowmaker said the frightening sight was a compressor stall and there was no safety risk.

"At approximately 7.30pm, flight ON1 from Nauru experienced a compressor stall in one engine while descending to land at Brisbane International Airport," Mr Bowmaker said.

"The pilots followed normal practise, which was to land under normal power and standard operating procedures.

"The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate without incident, where its 48 passengers disembarked."

Witnesses around Regents Park and Park Ridge have reported seeing a commercial plane with an engine caught alight. PICTURE: Jason Meldrum

The captain informed passengers that a compressor stall can involve the appearance of sparks or flames because of the disruption to airflow through the engine, but that there is no safety risk for those on board, Mr Bowmaker said.

"At no time was it necessary for an emergency to be declared," he said.

Matt Hutton said his workmates were on board the plane and told him the pilot was calm and kept the passengers calm too.

Witnesses across Brisbane's south said they could hear loud noises overhead as the plane passed around 7.30pm.

"It was so loud. The engine was popping," Sharlene Tweedale said.

Regents Park resident Wendy Wallace took to Facebook to say she saw "the engines popping/flaming out".

Residents at Park Ridge also reported hearing the plane overhead.

"I thought it was someone shooting until I looked up," said Brydie Adams.

Nashael Parbhoo saw the plane fly overhead at Regents Park.

"It was kinds terrifying to see. Was nervous the whole time til it got out of our sight. Thank God they're all right," they said.

Images taken from a video by Darren Pepe Lasa who was on board the Air Nauru aircraft which has landed safely at Brisbane Airport after a mid-flight engine fire

A Brisbane Airport spokeswoman confirmed the flight had landed safely.

"We have been made aware that multiple reports by members of the public were received by Airservices in relation to an Air Nauru aircraft with flames coming from one of its engines," she said.

"The aircraft has since landed safely without issue at Brisbane Airport.

"No emergency was ever declared."

One witness near North Stradbroke Island said they saw "a massive green light heading vertically into the water off North Stradbroke Island, which is the flight path into Brisbane". "The entire sky lit up green and it was terrifically beautiful.

"We now believe it was the plane dumping fuel before heading into Brisbane.

"It occurred at 7.35pm on the southern end of North Stradbroke Island."

Originally published as 'Shooting flames': Plane lands in Brisbane after engine drama