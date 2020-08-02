Shoe is on the right foot for this Lismore CBD business

NEW STORE: Shoes on Magellan owner Melinda Turner has shifted to a new store in 92 Magellan St

NEXT time you go on a shoe shopping spree in the Lismore CBD, you may notice something different about popular store Shoes on Magellan.

That is because the owner Melinda Turner has shifted the store across the road to 92 Magellan St to ensure she has room to accommodate an always in demand summer season.

Ms Turner said she could not be happier with how the new store move has turned out.

“It tore my heart a bit but I do love the new premises, the reason being I just out grew number 91 with all the stock levels … there’s three store rooms (in the new store) and one of storerooms has heaps of shelving,” Ms Turner said.

“I couldn’t be happier, I love the colour scheme, I love the extra foot traffic.”

STOCK: The move has allowed greater storage room for the store's summer stock.

Despite the move, customer support has been strong for the CBD stalwart.

“I’ve had lots of familiar faces coming in and welcoming me, congratulating me and wishing me luck.”

“A definite thank you to everyone who pops their faces in and supports us.”

Despite the recent challenges faced bought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Turner is optimistic about the future with the store embracing social media.

“Shoe shops are in business because you’ve got to try them on, I think that’s why we’ve been able to keep the shopfront,” Ms Turner said.

“I love the challenge, bring it on, we love to move forward and I am loving our social media and how we can get our message across now.”

Shoes on Magellan is now located at 92 Magellan St Lismore or available online at www.byronbayshoes.com.