Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

SHOCKING VIDEO: snake filmed crushing wallaby

by Daniel Bateman
6th Dec 2019 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A PYTHON has been filmed crushing the life out of a wallaby in suburban Cairns.

Redlynch resident Demelza Canuto was driving home, when she came across the sight of a more than 3m long scrub python strangling a small wallaby along Cascades Drive, near Crystal Cascades, last Thursday.

Screenshot of footage of wallaby being strangled to death by scrub python at Redlynch. Credit: Demelza Canuto
Screenshot of footage of wallaby being strangled to death by scrub python at Redlynch. Credit: Demelza Canuto

Ms Canuto said the marsupial was beyond rescuing from the large reptile.

"We probably hung around for 15-20 minutes, just filming it," she said.

"Unfortunately that kind of spooked the python, and it untangled itself and slid off into the bush.

"We left it, and pulled the wallaby off the road.

"We had my daughter's graduation that night, and on the way home, we saw the python was back, and it had swallowed the wallaby."

She said the scene was both shocking and impressive.

"You don't expect to see something like that on the way home, even though we do live in a place where there's lots of bush around," she said.

"I was surprised at first, but it was very cool to watch."

Pretzel the scrub python lives at Cairns Aquarium and is 4.5 metres long and 15 kilograms in weight. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Pretzel the scrub python lives at Cairns Aquarium and is 4.5 metres long and 15 kilograms in weight. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Scrub pythons, also known as amethystine pythons, are the longest snake species in Australia, growing more than 8m long.

The rainforest-dwelling species are known as ambush predators, using constriction to kill its prey, which can include wallabies and even domestic pets.

More Stories

animal animal killing nature snake wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        Education An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best.

        Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        premium_icon Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        News One superlot is earmarked to be transformed into a medium-density housing hub.

        Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        premium_icon Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        News A BALLINA man allegedly stole the vehicle while a 12-month-old child was asleep in...

        FULL LIST: Level 1 water restrictions

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Level 1 water restrictions

        News Water restrictions are coming, but what does that mean?