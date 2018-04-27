Menu
A war veteran has been brutally attacked at a Northern Rivers cenotaph.
News

SHOCKING ATTACK: War veteran bashed, robbed on Anzac Day

Hamish Broome
by
27th Apr 2018 10:41 AM

A TWO time Afghanistan and Iraq war veteran was bashed and robbed in Nimbin in a shocking attack on Anzac Day evening.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the unprovoked attack which occurred at the Nimbin Cenotaph on Cullen St around midnight on Wednesday.

Police say the veteran, a Brisbane resident, had left the Nimbin pub shortly before midnight and was walking back to the Nimbin YHA when he stopped at the cenotaph briefly to pay his respects.

Three men approached him from behind and he was struck and knocked unconscious.

The man suffered fractures to his cheek and eye socket during the violent attack, and required surgery.

The assailants are described as Aboriginal in appearance and aged in their mid-20s.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Lismore police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

anzac day northern rivers crime war veteran
Lismore Northern Star

