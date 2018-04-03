Menu
Login
News

Shock as ‘killer clown’ photobombs wedding

by Rush Hour

A WOMAN was left in "complete shock" after she received a framed photo from her wedding as a gift from her husband, only to discover that there was a creepy clown lurking in the background.

Thankfully it wasn't just someone who had taken it upon themselves to creep in the couple's photos, the whole thing was organised by the groom as part of an elaborate prank.

Vincent Alexander desperately wanted a clown at his wedding, but his partner Manda wasn't very keen on the idea, so he came up with an alternative.

He has his brother pose in a 'killer clown' costume in the back of one of their photos, unbeknown to his wife, and then gave the picture to her on their first wedding anniversary.

"After a year of keeping a secret, she finally opened her anniversary gift," Alexander wrote on his Facebook page.

"I am shocked she never found out ... Happy anniversary sweetheart, I love you to death."

He posted a video of his wife's disbelief when she unwrapped the gift, which soon turned into laughter.

Topics:  april fools clown clown prank editors picks photobomb wedding photos

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The criminal I wasn't expecting to meet on a visit to prison

The criminal I wasn't expecting to meet on a visit to prison

DESIGN studio a first for Australian prisons; rehabilitating criminals.

Tash Sultana is the Bluesfest star we love on Spotify

ON STAGE: Tash Sultana plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

Who do we listen to online across the Northern Rivers? Find out here

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Footage from A Current Affair of a police arrest at Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Lower Clarence Magpies forward Dalton Shaw carts the ball into the Casino Cougars defensive line.

EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Local Partners