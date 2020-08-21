Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The decision affects all junior and senior games for the rest of the season.
The decision affects all junior and senior games for the rest of the season.
Sport

Shock decision sees home games scrapped for rugby club

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Aug 2020 2:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Lennox Head rugby club will no longer be allowed to host any home games for the rest of the season, after a shock decision by the Far North Coast Rugby Union board this week.

Posting on social media, the Trojans' president, Kel Langfield, confirmed the decision affected all junior and senior games due to be held at Williams Reserve.

"This is due to ongoing issues with spectator behaviour late on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons," he said.

"This is not in any way related to a COVID-19 issue.

"Unfortunately, the decision is a blanket one and has affected our younger age groups, who are in no way involved with this spectator issue.

"I would like to extend an apology to the parents, players and coaches of these age groups for the impact this decision will have on you.

"The club executive has commenced actions to try and resolve these issues as quickly as possible, with the intention of getting our younger teams back playing rugby at home before the end of the season.

"At the same time, we are continuing to investigate the ongoing spectator issue and develop a plan that will resolve this in the longer term.

"At this time I ask that we stand together as a club and support each other as we work through this.

"There is a group of volunteers who put their heart and soul into the club every week and there are currently some very mixed emotions about how this has come about and what impact this will have on Lennox Rugby as a whole."

lennox head lennox head trojans northern rivers sport rugby union
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore’s four major floods cost us $10 billion in damages

        Premium Content Lismore’s four major floods cost us $10 billion in damages

        News LETTER: Former Nationals candidate for Lismore says region’s flood mitigation should be ‘state signficant’

        • 21st Aug 2020 2:30 PM
        Swell news as Tweed gets surfing grand slam event

        Premium Content Swell news as Tweed gets surfing grand slam event

        News Tweed Coast Pro will be held over two days next month at Cabarita Beach or Fingal...

        Race against border closure leaves Lismore woman stranded

        Premium Content Race against border closure leaves Lismore woman stranded

        News Wife, mum and businesswoman's anxious wait for surgery in QLD

        Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

        Premium Content Police answer rumours linking fire and deceased woman

        News Rumours are running rife about house fire yesterday