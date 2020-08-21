Shock decision sees home games scrapped for rugby club

The decision affects all junior and senior games for the rest of the season.

THE Lennox Head rugby club will no longer be allowed to host any home games for the rest of the season, after a shock decision by the Far North Coast Rugby Union board this week.

Posting on social media, the Trojans' president, Kel Langfield, confirmed the decision affected all junior and senior games due to be held at Williams Reserve.

"This is due to ongoing issues with spectator behaviour late on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons," he said.

"This is not in any way related to a COVID-19 issue.

"Unfortunately, the decision is a blanket one and has affected our younger age groups, who are in no way involved with this spectator issue.

"I would like to extend an apology to the parents, players and coaches of these age groups for the impact this decision will have on you.

"The club executive has commenced actions to try and resolve these issues as quickly as possible, with the intention of getting our younger teams back playing rugby at home before the end of the season.

"At the same time, we are continuing to investigate the ongoing spectator issue and develop a plan that will resolve this in the longer term.

"At this time I ask that we stand together as a club and support each other as we work through this.

"There is a group of volunteers who put their heart and soul into the club every week and there are currently some very mixed emotions about how this has come about and what impact this will have on Lennox Rugby as a whole."