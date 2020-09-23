Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A postgraduate university student has tragically died in shock circumstances that has rocked the community.
A postgraduate university student has tragically died in shock circumstances that has rocked the community.
News

Shock death of international student

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Sep 2020 3:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gold Coast University student has tragically died unexpectedly after a "massive" brain bleed that has "deeply saddened" the community.

Southern Cross University postgraduate student Harishivashanker Reddy Nagaram, unexpectedly died after suffering a "massive" subarachnoid haemorrhage.

A SCU statement said the student was at home with friends last week when he became unwell, and was treated at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Through the hospital's social worker team and a translator, his parents in India were able to say their final goodbyes via video conference," the SCU statement said.

Mr Nagaram had been studying a Master of Information Technology at the University's Gold Coast campus for the past 12 months.

SCU Chief International Officer Monty Singh said the University was deeply saddened by the student's sudden and untimely passing.

"We send our sincere condolences to the Nagaram family," he said.

"Mr Nagaram was a dedicated and committed student. His loss will equally be felt by his academic and student colleagues.

"The University is in touch with the Nagaram family in India, and we are providing them with assistance and support in these difficult times."

An SCU statement said the University has been working with the High Commission of India in Canberra and is helping to arrange the return of the student's body to his family in Telangana, India by the end of the week.

 

Originally published as Shock death of Gold Coast international student

harishivashanker reddy nagaram

Just In

    Nufarm books massive loss

    Nufarm books massive loss
    • 23rd Sep 2020 3:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        Premium Content Arts venue has long list of shows, with a twist

        News “I felt like Father Christmas calling artists to book them for shows, they cannot wait to come and perform for us.”

        The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        Premium Content The Whitlams set to unveil new music at Northern Rivers show

        News FRONTMAN Tim Freedman will bring one of his rare solo tours to seven NSW venues in...

        Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        Premium Content Ciao! Italian film gems on the big screen

        News THE Italian Film festival will offer new stories, old classics re-told and some...

        Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

        Premium Content Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

        News Shared parenting hampered by border closures but that’s will change