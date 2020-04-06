Menu
Gardens Park Golf Links owner Rodger Dee is hoping NT health authorities will reconsider closing down golf courses due to coronavirus. Picture: Glenn Campbell
News

Shock at golf course ban

by NATASHA EMECK, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
6th Apr 2020 9:12 AM
TERRITORY golfers are calling on the government to reconsider a decision to close down all courses due to the coronavirus crisis.

Gardens Park Golf Links owner Rodger Dee said he was shocked by the NT's golf course ban because even states like NSW - where there are more than 2500 cases - had kept them open.

All 11 golf courses in the NT received written advice from the Department of Tourism, Sport and Culture on Friday to close down.

Mr Dee, who has run his course for 30 years, said he wasn't sure if he could afford to keep the greens in good condition with no customers.

"I was very surprised the NT has gone this way," he said.

"We were taking all the proper precautions by wiping down the golf carts and limiting people to teams of two.

"No persons are permitted to play on the golf courses at any time during this period until further notice.

"We have written to the Chief Minister expressing our concerns and hopefully we may be open sooner rather than later.

"The physical and mental wellbeing for people at the moment is as important as ever and we will fight the fight."

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said: "I will follow the health advice. The chief health officer has made a decision around golf clubs … that's something he may reconsider but I will always respect (his) decision."

Originally published as Shock at NT golf course ban

