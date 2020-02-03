Shock as Survivor favourite exits All-Stars first

Former Australian Survivor winner Shane Gould suffered a surprise defeat in the debut episode of Survivor: All-Stars, becoming the first person voted out this season.

The former Olympic champion, 63, won the 2018 season of Australian Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders, picking up $500,000 and the title of sole Survivor after 50 days in Fiji.

No such luck second time around, with host Jonathan LaPaglia snuffing her torch at the very first tribal council.

Gould's age, lack of cohesion with her tribemates and her status as a former winner all seemed to count against her when time came to vote.

Jonathan LaPaglia reads the votes.

Shane copped eight votes.

In the end, Gould copped eight votes from her tribe - and there was a sting in the tail from two-time tribemate Shonee Fairfax: "I already gave you half a million dollars; I think I've been generous enough," she told the cameras as she cast her vote.

Elsewhere in tonight's premiere, the full All Stars cast was revealed for the first time.

Joining the previously announced former players is AFLW player Abbey Holmes, who finished in fifth place last year.

The full Survivor: All Stars cast was unveiled in tonight’s episode. Picture: Channel 10.

Sharn Coombes, who competed in Gould's season, also returned to the island.

Speaking after her loss seen in tonight's episode, Gould said: "I have just been outwitted and outplayed by the All-Stars.

"I think people had revenge on their mind. They might have voted me out, but at this stage I'm still half a million dollars richer than they are."

Speaking to News Corp earlier this year, Gould promised her approach to All-Stars was all about "the extreme challenge of negotiating with experienced and determined players of the past", adding that "playing the game" was of more importance to her than the prize money.

"I'm going to try and make history by equalling the record of only one survivor player worldwide to win twice. Sandra Diaz-Twine, from Survivor USA, has won it twice. No one else has in all the Survivor franchises," she told The Mercury.

Gould’s second Survivor stint wasn’t as successful as her first. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

She may not have achieved her goal, but Gould's Survivor credentials are not to be sniffed at: She became the oldest person to win the title of sole survivor in her first season. Not bad for someone who admitted she never wanted to compete on Survivor in the first place.

"I was very concerned that it might taint my legacy and my very good reputation," she told news.com.au after her 2018 win.

"It took me a couple of months to decide. I quizzed the production, I examined the past episodes, I spoke to people I trusted in the industry and I listened to all the blogs and podcasts with past contestants talking about how they felt they were represented."

"I finally decided it would be OK, that they'd represent me well - but then, however I acted and behaved, I'd have to take what came. If you don't say it or do it, it can't be recorded."

Gould found All-Stars a tougher fit with her tribemates. Picture: NIGEL WRIGHT.

Australian Survivor: All-Stars continues 7:30pm Tuesday on Ten.