'Shirtless men' in explosive crash as drag race goes wrong

THREE "shirtless men" were at the centre of a fiery crash in Glenwood last night that dramatically ended a drag race between it and another car.

A blue Commodore exploded into flames, according to a local witness, sparking an urgent response from residents when the fire threatened to ignite nearby paddocks.

A car that burst into flames at Glenwood on Monday night, was winched onto the road to stop it causing a grass fire.

Residents, who rushed to the scene on Deveron Rd, fled into action to stop the fire dangerously spreading out of control before firefighters arrived.

A man winched the burning car to the middle of the narrow road using his 4WD, a Gympie Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officer said he was told.

Another man used a bobcat to make a fire break around the engulfed car, a witness said.

"Paddocks were saved from burning thanks to 'local earthmoving' who responded quickly with their machine and made a fire break around the burning vehicle.

Bystanders came to the rescue at the firey scene at Glenwood.

Other neighbours were forced to keep those involved in the crash from fleeing the scene, a witness said.

"For months they have been doing non-stop racing, burnouts and reckless driving up and down the streets," the witness said.

"Thank goodness it ended in a fiery blaze where no one was injured but a trip in the back of a police car."

There were no reported injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman confirmed the crash and "street disturbance" at 7.15pm involved three men but said there had been no charges laid yet.