Shield wrap: Bulls batsmen fall in heap

Joe Burns was out for a duck as Queensland collapsed.

QUEENSLAND'S new-look top order has been exposed by Tasmania in their Sheffield Shield final rematch at the Gabba.

The Tigers took three quick wickets to reduce the Bulls to 3-19 on day two, with Queensland limping to tea on 3-38 in pursuit of Tasmania's first innings of 355.

Joe Burns (0), Sam Truloff (11) and Sam Heazlett (1) were all bowled following a lengthy rain delay after lunch on Wednesday as Tasmania's quicks shared the love.

The Bulls are feeling the absence of Test squad members Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne from their top order, while bowlers Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett have also missed the Shield opener while on national duty.

Queensland debutant Nathan McSweeney (seven not out) had a nervous 31-ball wait to get off the mark but survived until the break alongside Charlie Hemphrey (13).

Earlier, former Test gloveman Matthew Wade (72 not out) and a big-hitting Jackson Bird (30) built on day-one centurion Alex Doolan's (115) efforts to put Tasmania in a commanding position.

Peter George (4-76) was the pick of Queensland's bowlers while Mark Steketee (3-97) chimed in and Luke Feldman (3-75) will be on a hat-trick in the second innings after running through the tail.

WILL POWER PAYS OFF FOR VICS

A double-century from Will Pucovski has guided Victoria into a dominant position on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Starting day two just 55 in arrears of WA's 208, Victoria has built a 231-run first innings lead to be well-placed at 7-439 when Pucovski raised his maiden first-class double-century a.

Pucovski, 20, resumed on 64 and completed his second first-class century in Wednesday's opening session and hit his 25th boundary to reach 200 off 265 balls.

He enjoyed a 159-run stand with Matt Short (80), who was one of only three Victorians to pass 30 alongside Cameron White (39).

MENNIE TAKES FIVE-FOR

South Australian quick Joe Mennie has taken a five-wicket haul as NSW were bowled out for 246 in the Sheffield Shield game in Adelaide. The Blues lost 7-122 on Wednesday's rain-affected second day of play, with Mennie finishing with 5-39 from 20 overs.

Joe Mennie at full flight during his lethal spell for the Redbacks. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

In reply, the Redbacks were 0-21 at tea.

After the morning session was washed out, NSW resumed at 3-124 but lost 4-15 before a tail-end revival led by Trent Copeland's unbeaten half-century. Mennie trapped debutant Jack Edwards lbw for four and three balls later he bowled Blues skipper Peter Nevill for a duck with a superb off-cutter. In his next over Mennie dismissed Moises Henriques lbw for 47 before debutants Jason Sangha and Daniel Sams were involved in a mix-up which resulted in the latter being run out for a duck.

Sangha (12) followed his teammate back to the dressing rooms in the next over when bowled by Chadd Sayers (1-54).

Tailenders Copeland (55no) and Steve O'Keefe (14) produced a 35-run partnership which was broken by 18-year-old legspinner Lloyd Pope's first wicket in first- class cricket.

The SA debutant trapped O'Keefe lbw with a stellar wrong'un which turned sharply onto the batsman's pads.

Copeland and No.11 Sean Abbott (27) put on 66 valuable runs before Pope claimed his second victim to end with 2-55.